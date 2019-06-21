LORAX CAPITAL PARTNERS FUND II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The project concerns an equity participation of up to USD 22 million in Lorax Capital Partners (LCP) Fund II - a generalist, closed-ended private equity fund targeting primarily investments in SMEs and mid-market companies in Egypt.
The investment strategy will build on the one that has been implemented for the predecessor fund. LCP fund II will seek to build a portfolio of private equity investments in growing and profitable companies run by experienced and credible management teams.
The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.
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