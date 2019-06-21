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LORAX CAPITAL PARTNERS FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,790,570.55
Sector(s)
Services : € 18,790,570.55
Signature date(s)
30/09/2020 : € 18,790,570.55
Other links
Related press
Egypt: EIB invests USD 22 million in the first closing of LCP Fund II
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
15 October 2019
Status
Reference
Approved | 22/10/2019
20190621
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LORAX CAPITAL PARTNERS FUND II
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 22 million (EUR 20 million)
USD 250 million (EUR 225 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an equity participation of up to USD 22 million in Lorax Capital Partners (LCP) Fund II - a generalist, closed-ended private equity fund targeting primarily investments in SMEs and mid-market companies in Egypt.

The investment strategy will build on the one that has been implemented for the predecessor fund. LCP fund II will seek to build a portfolio of private equity investments in growing and profitable companies run by experienced and credible management teams.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

N/A

Related projects
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Egypt: EIB invests USD 22 million in the first closing of LCP Fund II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: EIB invests USD 22 million in the first closing of LCP Fund II
Other links
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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