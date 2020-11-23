GERMAN ROLLING STOCK - REGENSBURG DONAUTAL

Summary sheet
The project consists of the acquisition of around 20 new rolling stock (electric passenger vehicles) and associated equipment for a public service contract to operate the rail passenger services on lines between Ulm and Ingolstadt, Ingolstadt and Regensburg, and Neumarkt to Passau. The total traffic volume is estimated at 5.7m train km in the initial phase from 2022 to 2024 and will increase to 7.2m train km for the years 2025 to 2036. The new vehicles will deliver the additional traffic volume from 2025 onwards.
The project is expected to increase public transport demand and reduce traffic congestion. It will generate time and vehicle operating cost savings and reduce emissions of noise, local pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. The project supports the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities.
The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain or even increase modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the contract for the implementation of the project has been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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