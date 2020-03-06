LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE

The EIB financing will support the construction of new housing units which will be in line or will go beyond the buildings regulation in place conform to RT2012 (the French energy efficiency regulation for buildings), and conform with RE2020 when it will be applicable. Therefore, this project will have a positive impact on the achievement of France's national energy efficiency targets. The project is in line with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU). The competent authority will have to determine whether each sub-project is subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure according to the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of each sub-project to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), and on other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal.