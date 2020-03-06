LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project concerns the construction of 1500 affordable housing units ("logements intermédiaires") in various cities and densely populated regions in France, to be implemented between 2020 and 2024.
The operation aims to finance the new construction of affordable rental housing, meeting the housing needs of the French population, with energy performance requirements (French regulation "RT2012", and RE2020 when it will be applicable) and urban impact such as urban sprawl limitation, density, diversity. The operation is expected to contribute to bridge the gap between supply and offer of the affordable housing in France, thus supporting social inclusion and providing affordable housing, and improving the sustainability of the urban environment. The operation is expected to be in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, the EU 2020 strategy and the EIB Urban Lending Review (CA/496/16). Moreover, parts of the project will be realised in Lorraine and Languedoc-Roussillon ex-regions (now part of the Grand Est and Occitanie Regions), thus contributing to Article 309 a) projects for developing less-developed regions.
The EIB financing will support the construction of new housing units which will be in line or will go beyond the buildings regulation in place conform to RT2012 (the French energy efficiency regulation for buildings), and conform with RE2020 when it will be applicable. Therefore, this project will have a positive impact on the achievement of France's national energy efficiency targets. The project is in line with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU). The competent authority will have to determine whether each sub-project is subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure according to the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of each sub-project to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), and on other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.