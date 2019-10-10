Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NEOENERGIA GREEN ENERGY FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2019 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEOENERGIA CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
COP25 - EIB and Iberdrola sign two financing agreements for EUR 690m for renewable energy projects in Brazil and new digitalisation of electrical networks
Related sub-project
BRAZILIAN WIND PORTFOLIO (NEOENERGIA FL I)

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2019
20190576
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEOENERGIA GREEN ENERGY FL
NEOENERGIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a Framework Loan to finance renewable energy projects in Brazil, promoted by Neoenergia.

The project is expected to contribute to the External Lending Mandate 2014-2020 objectives including climate change mitigation. The operation is well aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7 ("ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all") and 13 ("take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts"). The operation will also contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources, in line with the EIB's Energy Lending Criteria and its Climate Action objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the plants were located within the EU they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)Directive (2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The capability of the Promoter to comply with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards will be assessed as part of the appraisal of the framework loan. The authorization procedure of each scheme and its compliance with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives, will be verified at the appraisal of the individual schemes.

It is required that the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. The EIB will not finance plants for which the procurement process is impacted by local content requirements non-compliant with the above mentioned Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEOENERGIA CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related projects
Related sub-project
BRAZILIAN WIND PORTFOLIO (NEOENERGIA FL I)
Other links
Related press
COP25 - EIB and Iberdrola sign two financing agreements for EUR 690m for renewable energy projects in Brazil and new digitalisation of electrical networks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEOENERGIA CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122804033
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190576
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEOENERGIA CLIMATE ACTION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
NEOENERGIA GREEN ENERGY FL
Data sheet
NEOENERGIA GREEN ENERGY FL
Related press
COP25 - EIB and Iberdrola sign two financing agreements for EUR 690m for renewable energy projects in Brazil and new digitalisation of electrical networks
Related sub-project
BRAZILIAN WIND PORTFOLIO (NEOENERGIA FL I)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
COP25 - EIB and Iberdrola sign two financing agreements for EUR 690m for renewable energy projects in Brazil and new digitalisation of electrical networks
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEOENERGIA CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related sub-project
BRAZILIAN WIND PORTFOLIO (NEOENERGIA FL I)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications