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HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 160,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2020 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2020
20190572
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION
HAMBURGER STADTENTWAESSERUNG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
EUR 430 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the investment programme of Hamburg's wastewater company, including climate adaptation.

The project concerns Hamburger Stadtentwässerung's investment programme for the period of 2020-2023 that will improve the efficiency and sustainability of wastewater services in Hamburg. It mainly consists of investments for the modernisation and upgrading of the central wastewater treatment plant. To a lesser extent, it concerns rehabilitation and upgrading of combined sewer systems (conveying both wastewater and storm water), in line with the Promoter's "Rain InfraStructure Adaptation plan" (RISA). The project will assist in maintaining compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC and the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project aims at maintaining compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Several of the construction schemes included in the project might fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessment procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. Where appropriate, the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC) are applied. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Publication Date
7 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125615941
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190572
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256907928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190572
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Other links
Summary sheet
HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Data sheet
HAMBURG WASTEWATER CLIMATE ADAPTATION

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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