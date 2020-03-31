Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SMART INNOVATION 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 1,000,000
Germany : € 2,750,000
Spain : € 21,250,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2020 : € 1,000,000
10/07/2020 : € 2,750,000
10/07/2020 : € 21,250,000
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION 2
Related EFSI register
23/07/2020 - SMART INNOVATION 2

Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2020
20190570
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SMART INNOVATION 2
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 51 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's RDI investment programme for the development of IT and Engineering services and solutions. The project will be implemented the promoter's RDI centres in Spain, Germany and Denmark covering activities related to developments in the field of ICT Data and Platforms, ICT House centric solutions, Industrial, tall structures and industrial chimneys as well as Biotech and eHealth.

The project relates to the development of new IT based solutions for several industries, such as automation solutions for Hospitals, Fintech solutions, platforms for industrial design (including solar towers) and industrial process management systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION 2
23/07/2020 - SMART INNOVATION 2

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION 2
Publication Date
1 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127047253
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190570
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SMART INNOVATION 2
Publication Date
22 Jul 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
132137558
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190570
Last update
23 Jul 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Denmark, Germany, Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION 2
Related EFSI register
23/07/2020 - SMART INNOVATION 2
Other links
Summary sheet
SMART INNOVATION 2
Data sheet
SMART INNOVATION 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications