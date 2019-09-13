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BOLT (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 25,000,000
20/12/2019 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU - EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for ride-hailing platform Bolt

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190536
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOLT (EGFF)
BOLT TECHNOLOGY OUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments for Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities related to the development of ride-hailing, rental and delivery related software solutions.

Through the EIB financing, the promoter will be able to improve the efficiency and functionalities of its software platform, expand in new business areas, as well as new regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). Any other environmental details of the project will be reviewed during the project appraisal.

The company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLT (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU - EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for ride-hailing platform Bolt

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLT (EGFF)
Publication Date
5 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124867462
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190536
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Poland
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
BOLT (EGFF)
Data sheet
BOLT (EGFF)
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU - EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for ride-hailing platform Bolt

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU - EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for ride-hailing platform Bolt
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Photogallery

#InvestEU: EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt
Bolt (EGFF)
©Bolt
#InvestEU: EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt
Bolt (EGFF)
©Bolt
#InvestEU: EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt.
Signature with Bolt
©EIB
#InvestEU: EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt
Bolt (EGFF)
©Bolt
#InvestEU: EUR 50m quasi-equity facility for Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt.
Signature with Bolt
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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