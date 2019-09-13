Bolt (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project will finance investments for Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities related to the development of ride-hailing, rental and delivery related software solutions.
Through the EIB financing, the promoter will be able to improve the efficiency and functionalities of its software platform, expand in new business areas, as well as new regions.
RDI activities are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). Any other environmental details of the project will be reviewed during the project appraisal.
The company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives.
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