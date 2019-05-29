BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE URBAN MOBILITY

Summary sheet
The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in Bratislava, mainly in the field of public transport. Investments will be done in the framework of the city's and the public transport operator's development plan for the next 5 years. Some of these schemes are expected to be complemented by EU grant support.
The selected transport investments target the improvement of public transport services, as well as promotion of active transport. The project is therefore expected to increase the attractiveness of public transport in the area of Bratislava and to promote sustainable mobility, by combining public and active transport. As a consequence, it will and reduce reliance on private cars and the related negative impact on environment and health.
Slovakia, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The EIB's appraisal will primarily focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA)) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate. The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC respectively), the EIB would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Details on environmental aspects of each scheme, when and where relevant, will be checked at allocation stage. The project's relevant key documents will be published in line with the Bank's procedures.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.