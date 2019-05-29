BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE URBAN MOBILITY

Slovakia, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The EIB's appraisal will primarily focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA)) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate. The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC respectively), the EIB would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Details on environmental aspects of each scheme, when and where relevant, will be checked at allocation stage. The project's relevant key documents will be published in line with the Bank's procedures.