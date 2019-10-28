EAV CIRCUMVESUVIANA RAILWAY NEW ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet
The project consists of the purchase of 40 new trainsets to be employed on the Circumvesuviana railways located in the Campania Region (Italy). The new trains will replace life-expired rolling stock.
The project is expected to improve the quality of public transport services and facilitate modal shift from road to rail as well as reduce operational and maintenance costs. Moreover, the new energy efficient trains will reduce GHG emissions related to railway operations.
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, since manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in both lists. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact through the replacement of existing rolling stock with more energy efficient trainsets and by supporting the railway to maintain and potentially increase its modal share of urban mobility in the metropolitan area of Naples. The EIB will assess such possible impacts as well as the arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock during appraisal.
The Promoter will be required to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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