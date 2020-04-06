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HUSUM REFURBISHMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 125,000,000
Industry : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/04/2020 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUSUM REFURBISHMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/04/2020
20190488
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HUSUM REFURBISHMENT
METSAE BOARD OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Replacement of recovery boiler, turbine generator and the installation of a black liquour superconcentrator at the Husum pulp mill in Sweden.

The replacement of the currently existing recovery boilers and associated steam and power generation by a new, more efficient system will peruse economies of scale and overall system modernisation to increase the electricity generation, while still meeting the overall heat demand of the existing integrated pulp and paper mill with similar thermal input. The project does not target an increase in mill's production capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal. An environmental impact assessment will be carried out and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Related documents
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUSUM REFURBISHMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUSUM REFURBISHMENT
Publication Date
12 Sep 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122978795
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190488
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUSUM REFURBISHMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
HUSUM REFURBISHMENT
Data sheet
HUSUM REFURBISHMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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