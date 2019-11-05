Summary sheet
The project consists of a framework loan to co-finance the rehabilitation of rural roads under Component 1: value chain infrastructure of the Sustainable Assets for Agricultural Markets, Business and Trade (SAAMBAT) programme in Cambodia. The programme covers the period 2020-2025.
SAAMBAT Sustainable Rural Development Cambodia programme seeks to sustainably increase rural connectivity, the productivity of rural youth and the rural economy. The project includes two components: firstly, Value Chain infrastructure including the rehabilitation/construction of rural roads and secondly, skills, technology and enterprise and a project management unit. The EIB will specifically support rural roads infrastructure rehabilitation under component 1.
The EIB will support the SAAMBAT programme ensuring that it complies with EIB Climate Strategy and Environmental and Social Standards, which will be included in the applicable financing and implementation guidelines.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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