Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 78,750,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cambodia : € 78,750,000
Transport : € 78,750,000
Signature date(s)
1/10/2021 : € 13,500,000
15/12/2020 : € 13,750,000
23/12/2019 : € 51,500,000
(*) Including a € 13,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the ASIAN INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA
Related press
Cambodia: EIB invests EUR 51m to improve rural infrastructure and economic outlooks for 200,000 rural families
Related press
Cambodia: Team Europe continues to invest in development of rural Cambodia with €15 million EU grant

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2019
20190463
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA
MINISTRY OF RURAL DEVELOPMENT - KINGDOM OF CAMBODIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 79 million
EUR 104 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to co-finance the rehabilitation of rural roads under Component 1: value chain infrastructure of the Sustainable Assets for Agricultural Markets, Business and Trade (SAAMBAT) programme in Cambodia. The programme covers the period 2020-2025.

SAAMBAT Sustainable Rural Development Cambodia programme seeks to sustainably increase rural connectivity, the productivity of rural youth and the rural economy. The project includes two components: firstly, Value Chain infrastructure including the rehabilitation/construction of rural roads and secondly, skills, technology and enterprise and a project management unit. The EIB will specifically support rural roads infrastructure rehabilitation under component 1.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will support the SAAMBAT programme ensuring that it complies with EIB Climate Strategy and Environmental and Social Standards, which will be included in the applicable financing and implementation guidelines.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
04/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA
Other links
Related press
Cambodia: EIB invests EUR 51m to improve rural infrastructure and economic outlooks for 200,000 rural families
Related press
Cambodia: Team Europe continues to invest in development of rural Cambodia with €15 million EU grant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA
Publication Date
4 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
105089211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190463
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Cambodia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA
Other links
Summary sheet
SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA
Data sheet
SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA
Related press
Cambodia: EIB invests EUR 51m to improve rural infrastructure and economic outlooks for 200,000 rural families
Related press
Cambodia: Team Europe continues to invest in development of rural Cambodia with €15 million EU grant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cambodia: EIB invests EUR 51m to improve rural infrastructure and economic outlooks for 200,000 rural families
Related press
Cambodia: Team Europe continues to invest in development of rural Cambodia with €15 million EU grant
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAAMBAT SUSTAINABLE RURAL DEVELOPMENT CAMBODIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications