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WORLDSENSING (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 10,000,000
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/08/2020 : € 5,000,000
19/08/2020 : € 5,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Spain: Web Summit - EIB finances Worldsensing with €10 million to develop next-generation industrial monitoring solution
Related story
Sensors for safety

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/08/2020
20190397
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
WORLDSENSING SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 24 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Worldsensing's main product, which is an IIoT (industrial internet of things) solution for online wireless data transmission, specifically from geotechnical monitoring sensors. This solution enables an efficient online and "real-time" monitoring of some critical geotechnical parameters on construction sites, infrastructure or tailing dams and ultimately leads to efficiency gains and increased safety.

The EIB loan will fund the promoters investments in research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities, in the commercialisation of its existing and next generation products and in working capital needs required by the promoter's market expansion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities to be financed are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Spain: Web Summit - EIB finances Worldsensing with €10 million to develop next-generation industrial monitoring solution

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Publication Date
30 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125796170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190397
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
210703556
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190397
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Data sheet
WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Related press
Spain: Web Summit - EIB finances Worldsensing with €10 million to develop next-generation industrial monitoring solution
Related story
Sensors for safety

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Web Summit - EIB finances Worldsensing with €10 million to develop next-generation industrial monitoring solution
Related story
Sensors for safety
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WORLDSENSING (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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