WORLDSENSING (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project will finance Worldsensing's main product, which is an IIoT (industrial internet of things) solution for online wireless data transmission, specifically from geotechnical monitoring sensors. This solution enables an efficient online and "real-time" monitoring of some critical geotechnical parameters on construction sites, infrastructure or tailing dams and ultimately leads to efficiency gains and increased safety.
The EIB loan will fund the promoters investments in research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities, in the commercialisation of its existing and next generation products and in working capital needs required by the promoter's market expansion.
The activities to be financed are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.