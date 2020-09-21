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MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Telecom : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2020 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2020
20190389
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT
MEGALIS BRETAGNE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 442 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the design and rollout of a publicly owned fibre broadband network in the rural and less densely populated areas in the region of Bretagne.

The objective of the project is to expand the Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network to cover, during the project implementation period (2020 to 2022), a further 400 000 households, in addition to the 240 000 households already covered. The access network will be deployed in areas where private operators are not providing very high speed broadband services due to lack of commercial interest and will therefore be commercialised on an open access basis to the private retail operators.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB's long-term loan will secure the promoter's liquidity and thus ensure that the project need not be scaled back in the context of the current economic downturn. EIB financing thus enables the promoter to provide very high capacity network coverage to more than 400 000 additional households, which will benefit from access to ultra-fast broadband connections at a competitive price. The project will generate positive externalities by providing more users with improved access to information and digital services such as e-government, e-commerce, e-health; and better communication capabilities. The project furthermore generates positive externalities for other economic sectors supporting innovation and competitiveness. Broadband coverage in rural, so-called white areas has a significant impact on the inhabitants and on regional development, as broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce, especially in situations such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The increased coverage of very high capacity networks contributes to the goal of all European households having access to internet connectivity of at least 100 Mbps, upgradeable to Gigabit speeds by 2025.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT
21/12/2020 - MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133681091
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190389
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Publication Date
21 Dec 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
135927982
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190389
Last update
21 Dec 2020
Sector(s)
Telecom
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Other links
Summary sheet
MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Data sheet
MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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