EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND

Summary sheet
The project will finance the design, construction, commissioning and operation of an innovative large-scale integrated lithium-ion battery cells-to-packs manufacturing facility for the supply of European automotive manufacturers with advanced 3rd generation li-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
The objective is to offer Europe the prospect of a cost-competitive Li-ion battery cells supply basis, enhancing independence from imports. The project will seek to be competitive through a vertical integrated production process, high degree of automatisation and digitalisation, and a maximum of components and materials sourced in Europe.
The project concerns capital investments for the production of lithium-ion electrodes, cells and batteries, falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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