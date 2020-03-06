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EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 480,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 480,000,000
Industry : € 480,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/03/2020 : € 480,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Related public register
30/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND - Raport o oddziaɫywaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Related press
Poland: Electric vehicle battery production in Europe gets boost thanks to EIB loan of €480 million to LG Chem Wroclaw Energy

Summary sheet

Release date
26 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/03/2020
20190378
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
LG CHEM WROCLAW ENERGY SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 480 million
EUR 1514 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the design, construction, commissioning and operation of an innovative large-scale integrated lithium-ion battery cells-to-packs manufacturing facility for the supply of European automotive manufacturers with advanced 3rd generation li-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The objective is to offer Europe the prospect of a cost-competitive Li-ion battery cells supply basis, enhancing independence from imports. The project will seek to be competitive through a vertical integrated production process, high degree of automatisation and digitalisation, and a maximum of components and materials sourced in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns capital investments for the production of lithium-ion electrodes, cells and batteries, falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
31/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
30/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND - Raport o oddziaɫywaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Other links
Related press
Poland: Electric vehicle battery production in Europe gets boost thanks to EIB loan of €480 million to LG Chem Wroclaw Energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Publication Date
31 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122720350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190378
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND - Raport o oddziaɫywaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
Publication Date
30 Mar 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129331028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190378
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160928689
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190378
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Related public register
30/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND - Raport o oddziaɫywaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Data sheet
EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Related press
Poland: Electric vehicle battery production in Europe gets boost thanks to EIB loan of €480 million to LG Chem Wroclaw Energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Electric vehicle battery production in Europe gets boost thanks to EIB loan of €480 million to LG Chem Wroclaw Energy
Other links
Related public register
31/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND
Related public register
30/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND - Raport o oddziaɫywaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY POLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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