MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of a framework loan to finance a climate-change resilience initiative, which will support the reconstruction and increased resilience of the water supply and wastewater infrastructure destroyed and damaged by the passage of cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique.
The objective of the operation is three-fold: (i) financing of the reconstruction of infrastructures which was destroyed during the two cyclones, (ii) helping the Promoter to rebuild in a more resilient way ("build back better") and (iii) improve climate resilience of the provinces.
This project will aim at reconstructing parts of the water, sanitation and drainage infrastructures that were damaged during the two cyclones (Idai and Kenneth). It will include as well as a resilience component aiming at increasing the resilience of some of the cities regarding impacts of future cyclones especially regarding drainage and sanitation infrastructures. Environmental and Social Assessment will be carried out as part of the preparatory activities for the project requiring such analysis; an Resettlement Action Plan will be carried out if needed. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to adapt to the foreseen climate change impacts in the project areas. The EIB will verify the environmental and social risks and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with EIB's Environmental and Social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.
The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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