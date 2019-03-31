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MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mozambique : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL
Related press
Mozambique: Team Europe provides EUR 110 million for Mozambique recovery from 2019 cyclones

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2020
20190331
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL
GABINETE DE RECONSTRUCAO POS-CICLONE IDAI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to finance a climate-change resilience initiative, which will support the reconstruction and increased resilience of the water supply and wastewater infrastructure destroyed and damaged by the passage of cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique.

The objective of the operation is three-fold: (i) financing of the reconstruction of infrastructures which was destroyed during the two cyclones, (ii) helping the Promoter to rebuild in a more resilient way ("build back better") and (iii) improve climate resilience of the provinces.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This project will aim at reconstructing parts of the water, sanitation and drainage infrastructures that were damaged during the two cyclones (Idai and Kenneth). It will include as well as a resilience component aiming at increasing the resilience of some of the cities regarding impacts of future cyclones especially regarding drainage and sanitation infrastructures. Environmental and Social Assessment will be carried out as part of the preparatory activities for the project requiring such analysis; an Resettlement Action Plan will be carried out if needed. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to adapt to the foreseen climate change impacts in the project areas. The EIB will verify the environmental and social risks and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with EIB's Environmental and Social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL
Other links
Related press
Mozambique: Team Europe provides EUR 110 million for Mozambique recovery from 2019 cyclones

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127570804
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190331
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mozambique
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL
Other links
Summary sheet
MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL
Data sheet
MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL
Related press
Mozambique: Team Europe provides EUR 110 million for Mozambique recovery from 2019 cyclones

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mozambique: Team Europe provides EUR 110 million for Mozambique recovery from 2019 cyclones
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOZAMBIQUE CLIMATE RESILIENT FL

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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