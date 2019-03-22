Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ARLA FOODS DAIRY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/04/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARLA FOODS DAIRY RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/04/2021
20190322
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARLA FOODS DAIRY RDI
ARLA FOODS AMBA,ARLA FOODS INGREDIENTS GROUP P/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 256 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of (i) research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to develop new and more sustainable food products and (ii) investments in a new innovation centre. The RDI activities and the innovation centre will be located in Denmark.

Developing new food products for healthy and sustainable diets, improving safety, taste, texture, and functionality. Research will be carried out on efficient technical solutions for protecting the environment as well as on affordable nutrition and sustainable food. A new innovation centre will be built to carry out the RDI activities.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the RDI programme of a dairy cooperative to build up long-term science competitiveness, while staying true to its sustainability strategy, inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It fulfils Horizon 2020 program challenge "Food Security" by providing solutions for more efficient food production. The project further aligns with Horizon 2020 "Food and Healthy Diet".

In line with EU and EIB policy objectives of competitive innovation, the project generates knowledge, environmental and health externalities that are not fully covered by sales revenues. The most important economic benefits of the project are related to sustainability and corporate social responsibility at the levels of sourcing, health and well-being of consumers and the wider community.

The EIB contribution is to offer a long loan tenor that is not typically available on the capital markets. The EIB's involvement helps mobilising other financiers by signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
17/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARLA FOODS DAIRY RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARLA FOODS DAIRY RDI
Publication Date
17 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134710196
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190322
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARLA FOODS DAIRY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ARLA FOODS DAIRY RDI
Data sheet
ARLA FOODS DAIRY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications