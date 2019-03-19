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BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 75,000,000
Education : € 22,500,000
Health : € 52,500,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2023 : € 22,500,000
14/06/2023 : € 52,500,000
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2023
20190319
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX
REPUBLIKA SRPSKA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 106 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the rehabilitation and extension of healthcare services and education infrastructure for the Medical Complex on Paprikovac Hill in Banja Luka, Republika Srpska. It comprises construction of the new Medical Campus of the University of Banja Luka for teaching and research, the reconstruction of the Technical-Economic Block (phase 2) for the University Clinical Centre Republika Srpska (UCCRS), and defining a strategy for the future development and long-term resilience of the UCCRS.

This project will improve the quality and efficiency of medical services provided and, therefore, will contribute to preserving the financial and operational viability of the public healthcare system. The construction of the new medical campus will increase the availability of medical staff in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

Additionality and Impact

The project involves the rehabilitation and extension of healthcare and education infrastructure for the Medical Complex on Paprikovac Hill in Banja Luka, Republika Srpska. Supporting an investment for human capital formation in the healthcare sector, it will create positive externalities comprising wider health effects, skills development and knowledge generation. The project supports the provision of healthcare services related to communicable diseases, antimicrobial resistance and other transnational areas considered as a Global Public Good. It will also contribute to expanding the supply of better qualified healthcare staff that is indispensable for the delivery of high-quality and sustainable healthcare services in the Republika Srpska. The Bank is substantially contributing to the development of this important health project for Bosnia and Herzegovina by providing financing conditions that are not available from other financial sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. As a potential candidate country to the EU, BiH has adopted the relevant EU Directives, including the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Thus the requirement to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be up to the discretion of the competent authorities, based on a case-by-case assessment or pre-defined criteria. The environmental assessment procedures to be applied will be verified during appraisal and should national procedures fall short of what would be required of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure that the environmental aspects of the project will be dealt with in such a way as to meet the requirements of the Directive.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX
Publication Date
1 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131796131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190319
Sector(s)
Education
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX
Other links
Summary sheet
BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX
Data sheet
BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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