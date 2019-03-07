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GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2019 : € 10,000,000
17/12/2019 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2019
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 08/07/2019
20190307
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV
FINANCE IN MOTION GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 569 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment in the Green for Growth Fund, a layered debt fund targeting energy efficiency and renewable energy investments in South-Eastern Europe and in the Eastern and Southern Neighbourhood regions.

The fund's mission is to contribute to enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy in the targeted regions, in the form of a public-private partnership with layered risk-return structure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the current and future projects do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, in which case the projects would not be subject to an EIA. If an underlying investment were subject to an EIA, the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it and, where relevant, written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant Directives and EIB requirements as applicable.

Related documents
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV
Publication Date
18 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122869868
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190307
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Regional - North Africa
Regional - Russia, Eastern Europe, the Southern Caucasus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253360199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190307
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Regional - North Africa
Regional - Russia, Eastern Europe, the Southern Caucasus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV
Data sheet
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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