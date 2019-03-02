Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 55,000,000
Energy : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/08/2020 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related press
Lithuania: EU support for more efficient city heating in Kaunas

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/08/2020
20190302
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 112 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the upgrade of the heating networks and heat generation assets located in Kaunas city and in several other smaller municipalities.

The aim is to mantain and expand the district heating systems, decrease distribution losses and improve the reliability of heat supply, by modernising and expanding the grids, installing new renewable and gas-fired heat generation units or ugrading existing ones.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an investment programme comprising numerous sub-operations from installation of biomass and gas-fired boilers to the modernisation and extension of district heating grids. Some sub-operations may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental management capacity of the promoter and environmental aspects of the investments, including compliance with Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and other EU legislative acts, will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
20/07/2020 - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: EU support for more efficient city heating in Kaunas

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Publication Date
3 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125286931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190302
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246014419
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190302
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Publication Date
20 Jul 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
132091401
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190302
Last update
20 Jul 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Data sheet
KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related press
Lithuania: EU support for more efficient city heating in Kaunas

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: EU support for more efficient city heating in Kaunas
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - KAUNAS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications