PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)

The present project concerns the implementation and operation of a PV with storage in French Guyane. It is a first commercial demonstration of a hybrid battery and hydrogen based energy storage system, which constitutes a technical solution for the generation of dispatchable renewable energy in isolated regions. Through this commercial demonstration of the concept, the project will enable the development of future such projects at larger scale. In future applications, such projects can be designed to provide also additional services such as renewable hydrogen for transport or industrial applications, in addition to the provision of dispatchable renewable energy (e.g. multipurpose renewable hydrogen hubs).

The project entails significant contribution to key EU policies such as (i) energy and climate due to the generation of dispatchable renewable energy, (ii) support on less developed regions due to its context and (iii) energy innovation due to the use of novel energy storage system.

The project has the potential to help address multiple market failures (reduction of negative externalities, public goods, incomplete markets) and leads to good economic profitability and benefits to society.

The EIB contributes to the project, both technically with targeted inputs on social, and environmental matters, and financially, effectively crowding in additional lenders, which would gain key expertise for other, future investments in technologies that are key for the decarbonisation of the economy and have great strategic and competitive value. in addition, the repayment of the financing is adapted to the cashflow generation of the borrower.