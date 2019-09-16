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SCF LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 98,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 98,800,000
Credit lines : € 98,800,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2019 : € 28,800,000
14/10/2019 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB Group and Banco Santander provide EUR 1.9bn to finance Spanish SMEs and mid-caps

Summary sheet

Release date
16 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2019
20190268
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCF LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III
SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 99 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a dedicated loan to a well-known counterpart to benefit small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps (up to 3,000 employees) mainly based in Spain.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to SMEs and Midcaps through loans and leases. At least 70% of the total EIB loan amount will be used for SMEs, while up to 30% could be used to finance small and medium-sized investment projects carried out by Midcaps in eligible sectors. The loan will include the obligation of the intermediary to finance SMEs for at least twice the amount of the EIB loan. It is foreseen that about 40% of the funds will be extended in cohesion regions in Spain (twice the usual percentage in Spain, due to SCF's large presence in Andalusia and Murcia).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB Group and Banco Santander provide EUR 1.9bn to finance Spanish SMEs and mid-caps

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB Group and Banco Santander provide EUR 1.9bn to finance Spanish SMEs and mid-caps
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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