FRENCH DEMAND RESPONSE PROJECT (EDP)

Summary sheet
The operation concerns the EIB's financing of an asset holding company for the deployment of demand-side energy management solutions. The project promoter is a demand response aggregator in the electricity sector providing smart technical solutions to enable household loads and small commercial and industrial (C&I) loads to participate in the energy markets and unlock their flexibility potential.
The deployment of the technical solution provides a valuable service to power systems by reducing peak load in real time (which would otherwise be met with expensive fossil fuel plants). The project can also contribute to: (i) reduce of electricity consumption (energy efficiency), (ii) differ grid reinforcement, (iii) accommodate distributed energy storage segments (i.e. electric vehicles, stationary batteries) and (iv) can contribute to the integration of a higher share of variable renewable energy in the overall energy mix.
The project concerns the installation of smart devices in residential and commercial/industrial facilities. As per Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, an EIA is not required for this project. E&S related topics will be investigated at appraisal.
The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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