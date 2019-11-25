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TIM MOBILE NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 470,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 470,000,000
Telecom : € 470,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/05/2021 : € 120,000,000
25/11/2019 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Related press
Italy: EIB supports TIM’s 5G network plan

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2019
20190241
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TIM MOBILE NETWORK
TELECOM ITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 470 million
EUR 799 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance an early deployment of 5G and the upgrade of the promoter's Italian mobile network with advanced 4G/LTE and 5G equipment. Through these measures, the mobile coverage with higher data rates will reach 99% of population, increase the network capacity to cope with the strong traffic growth and allow for top speeds up to 750 Mbps. At the same time, the investments are also facilitating the expansion of the commercial 5G broadband services across the country including Fixed Wireless Access solutions. The project implementation is planned for the years 2019 to 2020.

The project will result in an increased quality of services with top speed levels of 700Mbps Gbps and lower latencies compared to standard 4G networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Therefore it is not covered by EU Directives on public procurement.

Related documents
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB supports TIM’s 5G network plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Publication Date
8 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94652174
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190241
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163215573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190241
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Data sheet
TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Related press
Italy: EIB supports TIM’s 5G network plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB supports TIM’s 5G network plan
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIM MOBILE NETWORK

Photogallery

Italy: EIB supports TIM’s 5G network plan
TIM Mobile Network
Photographer: Marco Santarelli
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications