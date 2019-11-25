TIM Mobile Network

Summary sheet
The project will finance an early deployment of 5G and the upgrade of the promoter's Italian mobile network with advanced 4G/LTE and 5G equipment. Through these measures, the mobile coverage with higher data rates will reach 99% of population, increase the network capacity to cope with the strong traffic growth and allow for top speeds up to 750 Mbps. At the same time, the investments are also facilitating the expansion of the commercial 5G broadband services across the country including Fixed Wireless Access solutions. The project implementation is planned for the years 2019 to 2020.
The project will result in an increased quality of services with top speed levels of 700Mbps Gbps and lower latencies compared to standard 4G networks.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Therefore it is not covered by EU Directives on public procurement.
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