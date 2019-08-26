EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)

Hydrogen-powered electric vehicles are cleaner than the current average vehicle on the market. Substantial benefits in reducing air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and noise are expected and will be further assessed during appraisal. The hydrogen refueling stations are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the ordinary operation of the stations. No environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. Hydrogen refueling stations infrastructure in itself is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. However, if applicable, the building of green field parking locations where the hydrogen refueling stations infrastructure is installed may be screened in under Annex II. The EIB will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from the Competent Authority. No major social issues are envisaged.