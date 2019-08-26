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EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,687,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 20,687,000
Industry : € 10,136,630
Services : € 10,550,370
Signature date(s)
21/12/2020 : € 10,136,630
21/12/2020 : € 10,550,370
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)
Related press
European quasi-equity supports green public transport in Denmark

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2020
20190238
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)
NEL ASA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 21 million
EUR 47 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the large-scale production and distribution of green hydrogen. This will provide fuel to a sizeable fleet of hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses.

The main goal of the project is to accelerate the transition towards zero-emission public transport, specifically hydrogen-powered electric buses. The project is expected to generate a substantial level of environmental benefits in terms of reduced air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and noise. The project will also contribute to rolling-out of infrastructure for alternative fuels, which is an important step to support the use of alternative fuel vehicles and accelerate the pace towards low emissions mobility. The promoter has sufficient experience in the hydrogen production and distribution business. The promoter is subject to national regulation of its current activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hydrogen-powered electric vehicles are cleaner than the current average vehicle on the market. Substantial benefits in reducing air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and noise are expected and will be further assessed during appraisal. The hydrogen refueling stations are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the ordinary operation of the stations. No environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. Hydrogen refueling stations infrastructure in itself is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. However, if applicable, the building of green field parking locations where the hydrogen refueling stations infrastructure is installed may be screened in under Annex II. The EIB will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from the Competent Authority. No major social issues are envisaged.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the EIB would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)
Other links
Related press
European quasi-equity supports green public transport in Denmark

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123534523
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190238
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)
Other links
Summary sheet
EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)
Data sheet
EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)
Related press
European quasi-equity supports green public transport in Denmark

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
European quasi-equity supports green public transport in Denmark
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERFUEL GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT (FM)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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