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EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/08/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)
Related press
Denmark: EU boosts Evaxion’s artificial intelligence vaccine research

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/08/2020
20190227
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)
EVAXION BIOTECH A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 45 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the development of a platform for drug discovery exploiting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the pipeline of potential vaccines and treatments targeting infectious diseases.

The aim is to support the R&D investments that are required in order to further advance the promoter's product pipeline and bring the products to market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector project. Further details will be assessed during the project due diligence.

Related documents
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EU boosts Evaxion’s artificial intelligence vaccine research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130645282
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190227
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)
Data sheet
EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)
Related press
Denmark: EU boosts Evaxion’s artificial intelligence vaccine research

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EU boosts Evaxion’s artificial intelligence vaccine research
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)

Photogallery

Denmark: EU boosts Evaxion’s artificial intelligence vaccine research
EVAXION BIOTECH (IDFF)
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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