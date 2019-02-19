EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Industry - Construction
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
- Education - Education
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Credit lines - Credit lines
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The project concerns a framework loan to support the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia in the implementation of selected investments under the European Structural and Investments Funds during the 2014-2020 programming period.
The EIB framework loan will support the implementation of selected investments under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund (ESF) and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural development (EAFRD) during the 2014-2020 programming period
As an autonomous community of Spain, Valencia has to comply with national legislation that transposed Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as relevant. All relevant key documents for the project will be published in line with the EIB's disclosure policy. The Operational Programmes co-financed by the ERDF are subject to an Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA). Some schemes in the Operational Programmes shall fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The applicability of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes concern the construction of new, or refurbishment of existing public buildings. The EIB will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes concern the construction or upgrade of water and wastewater treatment infrastructure or the construction or upgrade of water distribution infrastructure. The Bank will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC at appraisal and during the allocation phase.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, mainly Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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