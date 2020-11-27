EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE

Summary sheet
The project concerns the design, purchase and launch of currently the technologically most powerful European satellite for high speed broadband services, also including the ground segment components. The different data services, which will reach up to 200 Mbps, will target residential and business customers in Europe, in northern Africa and the Middle East region. The start of the commercial service is planned for 2022.
The proposed investments will enable high capacity fixed broadband services in remote areas that today have poor coverage and weak terrestrial infrastructure. Due to the advanced features of the satellite, at the same time, connectivity for aircraft, mobile operators and governments can also be provided. Furthermore, this infrastructure will provide connectivity during emergency situations in case of failure or absence of terrestrial networks during natural disasters.
In general, the satellite industry is not directly covered by Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The purchased broadband satellite will be manufactured by an established supplier in existing facilities. Nevertheless, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Promoter is a private company operating in the space sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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