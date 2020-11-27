Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2020 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Related press
France: EIB supports Eutelsat for the procurement and launch of the KONNECT VHTS satellite

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2020
20190183
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
EUTELSAT SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 459 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, purchase and launch of currently the technologically most powerful European satellite for high speed broadband services, also including the ground segment components. The different data services, which will reach up to 200 Mbps, will target residential and business customers in Europe, in northern Africa and the Middle East region. The start of the commercial service is planned for 2022.

The proposed investments will enable high capacity fixed broadband services in remote areas that today have poor coverage and weak terrestrial infrastructure. Due to the advanced features of the satellite, at the same time, connectivity for aircraft, mobile operators and governments can also be provided. Furthermore, this infrastructure will provide connectivity during emergency situations in case of failure or absence of terrestrial networks during natural disasters.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In general, the satellite industry is not directly covered by Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The purchased broadband satellite will be manufactured by an established supplier in existing facilities. Nevertheless, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company operating in the space sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements.

Related documents
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Other links
Related press
France: EIB supports Eutelsat for the procurement and launch of the KONNECT VHTS satellite

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Publication Date
19 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132386830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190183
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237528329
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190183
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Other links
Summary sheet
EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Data sheet
EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Related press
France: EIB supports Eutelsat for the procurement and launch of the KONNECT VHTS satellite

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB supports Eutelsat for the procurement and launch of the KONNECT VHTS satellite
Other links
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUTELSAT ADVANCED BROADBAND SATELLITE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications