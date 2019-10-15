ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
- Urban development - Construction
The project will finance the promoter’s development plan to build new shared homes as affordable solutions for elderly people in small cities across France over the next 5 years. Clariane is an European operator of nursing homes and healthcare services.
The aim is to provide affordable and suitable solutions for elderly people who can no longer live alone but do not need to stay in nursing homes, yet. Assisted living provides them with a transitional solution to support their independence while also receiving medical care when needed.
This project will have a positive impact on the achievement of France's national energy efficiency targets, since the housing units will comply with RT2012 (the French energy efficiency regulation for buildings) and with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings. The competent authority will assess whether each sub-project will have to follow a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure, according to the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permits status, the proximity and potential impact of each sub-project to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) as well as other EIA aspects will be clarified during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the EIB would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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