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ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 135,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 135,000,000
Health : € 43,200,000
Urban development : € 91,800,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2020 : € 17,600,000
18/05/2021 : € 25,600,000
30/11/2020 : € 37,400,000
18/05/2021 : € 54,400,000
Other links
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Related EFSI register
18/02/2021 - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Related press
France: Ages & Vie speeds up development supported by the signature of a first €55m loan agreement between Korian and the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
1 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2020
20190171
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
CLARIANE SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 135 million
EUR 369 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter’s development plan to build new shared homes as affordable solutions for elderly people in small cities across France over the next 5 years. Clariane is an European operator of nursing homes and healthcare services.

The aim is to provide affordable and suitable solutions for elderly people who can no longer live alone but do not need to stay in nursing homes, yet. Assisted living provides them with a transitional solution to support their independence while also receiving medical care when needed.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This project will have a positive impact on the achievement of France's national energy efficiency targets, since the housing units will comply with RT2012 (the French energy efficiency regulation for buildings) and with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings. The competent authority will assess whether each sub-project will have to follow a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure, according to the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permits status, the proximity and potential impact of each sub-project to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) as well as other EIA aspects will be clarified during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the EIB would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 October 2019
30 November 2020
Related documents
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
18/02/2021 - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Other links
Related press
France: Ages & Vie speeds up development supported by the signature of a first €55m loan agreement between Korian and the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Publication Date
5 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94221067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190171
Sector(s)
Health
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Publication Date
25 Jan 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
137706130
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190171
Last update
18 Feb 2021
Sector(s)
Health, Urban development
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Related EFSI register
18/02/2021 - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Other links
Summary sheet
ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Data sheet
ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Related press
France: Ages & Vie speeds up development supported by the signature of a first €55m loan agreement between Korian and the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Ages & Vie speeds up development supported by the signature of a first €55m loan agreement between Korian and the EIB
Other links
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE
Related EFSI register
18/02/2021 - ELDERLY AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING FRANCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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