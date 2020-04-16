INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project concerns the construction of a 220 kV, 270 km-long overhead transmission line and related substations interconnecting the currently isolated power systems of Antananarivo and Toamasina. The interconnexion will support the integration of large hydro power plants being developed in both systems.
The project will contribute to increase the electricity access rate of the country (currently standing at 24%), as well as the reliability of supply.
The project will have adverse environmental and social impacts. The EIB will ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect the environment and the rights of the project affected people and to avoid, reduce, mitigate, compensate and remedy the impacts. The promoter has identified all relevant environmental and social impacts and risks and has developed and ESMP to manage the impacts, according to EIB Environmental and Social standards and requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie ELM.
Dans le cadre de la garantie EFSD+
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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