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INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 81,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 81,300,000
Energy : € 81,300,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2021 : € 81,300,000
Other links
Related public register
26/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1 - Etude d'impact environnementale et sociale
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1 - Plan d'action de réinstallation
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2021
20190162
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1
REPUBLIQUE DE MADAGASCAR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 81 million
EUR 193 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a 220 kV, 270 km-long overhead transmission line and related substations interconnecting the currently isolated power systems of Antananarivo and Toamasina. The interconnexion will support the integration of large hydro power plants being developed in both systems.

The project will contribute to increase the electricity access rate of the country (currently standing at 24%), as well as the reliability of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have adverse environmental and social impacts. The EIB will ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect the environment and the rights of the project affected people and to avoid, reduce, mitigate, compensate and remedy the impacts. The promoter has identified all relevant environmental and social impacts and risks and has developed and ESMP to manage the impacts, according to EIB Environmental and Social standards and requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie ELM.

Dans le cadre de la garantie EFSD+

Related documents
26/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1 - Etude d'impact environnementale et sociale
27/05/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1 - Plan d'action de réinstallation
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1 - Etude d'impact environnementale et sociale
Publication Date
26 May 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130877019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190162
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1 - Plan d'action de réinstallation
Publication Date
27 May 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130870632
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20190162
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126803466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190162
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1 - Etude d'impact environnementale et sociale
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1 - Plan d'action de réinstallation
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1
Other links
Summary sheet
INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1
Data sheet
INTERCONNEXION ANTANANARIVO TOAMASINA PRIRTEM-1

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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