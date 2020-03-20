IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
This operation is to finance a comprehensive desertification control investment programme through afforestation and implementation of sustainable forest management practices in Horqin Sandy Lands, Tongliao City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (IMAR), China. The total project area is about 138,000 ha. The implementation period is 2020-2024.
The main purpose of the investments is to protect biodiversity and enhance resilience and adaptation to the negative impacts of climate change. The project is expected to contribute significantly to the effective control of encroachment by sand dunes in the Horqin Sandyland region, enhance the region's resilience against the negative impact of climate change, help climate mitigation by sequestering greenhouse gases, promote biodiversity and improve the livelihood of rural population. This project is fully in line with the EU's policy objectives (EU 2016 Strategy on China, which calls for increased cooperation on climate change, and the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation - key themes of climate change adaptation and mitigation, and environmental protection).
The project will have to comply with the EIB's environmental and social (E&S) requirements. The E&S aspects and permitting situation as well as the demands and requirements of the competent local environmental authorities will be part of the usual Bank's project due diligence.
The promoter has to ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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