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IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
China : € 300,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2020 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS
Related public register
20/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
19/05/2020 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS

Summary sheet

Release date
20 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2020
20190157
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS
TONGLIAO MUNICIPALITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 658 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This operation is to finance a comprehensive desertification control investment programme through afforestation and implementation of sustainable forest management practices in Horqin Sandy Lands, Tongliao City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (IMAR), China. The total project area is about 138,000 ha. The implementation period is 2020-2024.

The main purpose of the investments is to protect biodiversity and enhance resilience and adaptation to the negative impacts of climate change. The project is expected to contribute significantly to the effective control of encroachment by sand dunes in the Horqin Sandyland region, enhance the region's resilience against the negative impact of climate change, help climate mitigation by sequestering greenhouse gases, promote biodiversity and improve the livelihood of rural population. This project is fully in line with the EU's policy objectives (EU 2016 Strategy on China, which calls for increased cooperation on climate change, and the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation - key themes of climate change adaptation and mitigation, and environmental protection).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have to comply with the EIB's environmental and social (E&S) requirements. The E&S aspects and permitting situation as well as the demands and requirements of the competent local environmental authorities will be part of the usual Bank's project due diligence.

The promoter has to ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
20/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS
20/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS - Social Impact Assessment
19/05/2020 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
20 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122703026
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190157
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS
Publication Date
27 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94360558
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190157
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS - Social Impact Assessment
Publication Date
20 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122704467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190157
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS
Publication Date
19 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122708418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20190157
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS
Related public register
20/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
19/05/2020 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS
Other links
Summary sheet
IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS
Data sheet
IMAR TONGLIAO SAND DUNES SHELTERBELT FORESTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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