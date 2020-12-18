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VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2020 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related press
Netherlands: Vesteda and EIB sign financing agreement

Summary sheet

Release date
18 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2020
20190153
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING
VESTEDA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 413 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of new highly energy efficient affordable rental housing and comprehensive retrofitting of existing houses by Vesteda undertaken in the Netherlands.

The operation will contribute to reducing the shortage in the supply of affordable housing in the country's main urban agglomerations and provide housing options for key workers and middle-income households, for instance. The retrofitting of Vesteda's housing units will improve the energy efficiency and reduce the CO2 emissions of Vesteda's portfolio.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
23/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Vesteda and EIB sign financing agreement

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Publication Date
23 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125153685
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190153
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Data sheet
VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related press
Netherlands: Vesteda and EIB sign financing agreement

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Vesteda and EIB sign financing agreement
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEDA AFFORDABLE HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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