FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY

Summary sheet
The project concerns two components: (i) the construction and operation of a new, innovative xylitol production facility from oat hulls; (ii) research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in support of its bakery, confectionary and new lifestyle foods business, including ongoing innovation activities related to the Xylitol production and use.
The financing will be used to cover research and development (R&D) costs and capital expenditure (CAPEX) related to the production of the oat hull-based xylitol.
The project concerns investments in new production capacity at an existing and already permitted production site of the promoter, that are within the provisions of Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening procedure has been initiated. The status and details of the EIA and IED authorisation procedures as well as other relevant environmental (e.g. impact on sites of nature conservation) and occupational health and safety (OHS) "acquis" will be assessed at appraisal.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority, thus the project is not subject to the EU directives on procurement.
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