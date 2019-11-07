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FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2019 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Related press
Finland: EIB lends EUR 40m to Fazer Group for research and development

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2019
20190146
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
OY KARL FAZER AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 87 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns two components: (i) the construction and operation of a new, innovative xylitol production facility from oat hulls; (ii) research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in support of its bakery, confectionary and new lifestyle foods business, including ongoing innovation activities related to the Xylitol production and use.

The financing will be used to cover research and development (R&D) costs and capital expenditure (CAPEX) related to the production of the oat hull-based xylitol.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in new production capacity at an existing and already permitted production site of the promoter, that are within the provisions of Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening procedure has been initiated. The status and details of the EIA and IED authorisation procedures as well as other relevant environmental (e.g. impact on sites of nature conservation) and occupational health and safety (OHS) "acquis" will be assessed at appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority, thus the project is not subject to the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB lends EUR 40m to Fazer Group for research and development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Publication Date
8 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122753707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190146
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
228224296
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190146
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Other links
Summary sheet
FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Data sheet
FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Related press
Finland: EIB lends EUR 40m to Fazer Group for research and development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB lends EUR 40m to Fazer Group for research and development
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAZER - XYLITOL FACTORY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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