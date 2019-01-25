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UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Albania : € 80,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2021 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2021
20190125
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION
UJESJELLES KANALIZIME TIRANE SHA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 144 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Structural improvements of the water distribution system in the Municipality of Tirana, through the construction of the Guri I Bardhe transmission line and the Tirana high pressure water supply ring to achieve a continuous and high-quality potable water supply.

The project will contribute to environmental protection and natural resource efficiency by providing a continuous and safe water supply to Albania's capital city and reducing energy consumption. The project is expected to result in an improved quality of life, public health and reduced energy costs, thus helping the city become more resilient and adapted to climate change. The project will contribute to an improved environment and will promote economic growth and local employment during the construction phase.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to ensuring compliance with the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and to support environmental sustainability by improving water supply services, reducing potential pollution of drinking water resources and level of non-revenue water and ensure good health of the population in the beneficiary areas. The Bank will assess the compliance of the project with EU environmental legislation, policy and EIB environmental and social standards. Any potential negative externalities, as well as environmental and social regulation issues, will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123958873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190125
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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