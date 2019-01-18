UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The project concerns financing of grain silos, agriculture equipment and grain railcars in Ukraine.
EIB funds will be used for the expansion of the company storage infrastructure, the purchase of new agricultural machinery and equipment, as well as of grains freight railcars. The investment is expected to increase the volume of agricultural commodities produced and commercialised. The EIB expects parts of the new equipment to be imported from different EU countries, which will help to increase the relations between the EU and Ukraine. The project will also help to improve the local labour market, creating 1,100 additional permanent jobs for the new operations and employing 300 workers during construction (most of them from low income/low resources families). Finally, it will also contribute to increasing the economic activity on the region and value chains, since it is envisaged to involve 15-20 local subcontracting SMEs.
All of the project's components are expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations.
It is required that the promoter ensures that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB' Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.