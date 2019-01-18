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UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 106,185,293.35
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 106,185,293.35
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 106,185,293.35
Signature date(s)
22/12/2021 : € 1,769,754.89
22/12/2021 : € 42,474,117.34
22/12/2021 : € 61,941,421.12
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2021
20190118
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT
EPICENTR K TOV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 120 million (EUR 109 million)
USD 457 million (EUR 416 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns financing of grain silos, agriculture equipment and grain railcars in Ukraine.

EIB funds will be used for the expansion of the company storage infrastructure, the purchase of new agricultural machinery and equipment, as well as of grains freight railcars. The investment is expected to increase the volume of agricultural commodities produced and commercialised. The EIB expects parts of the new equipment to be imported from different EU countries, which will help to increase the relations between the EU and Ukraine. The project will also help to improve the local labour market, creating 1,100 additional permanent jobs for the new operations and employing 300 workers during construction (most of them from low income/low resources families). Finally, it will also contribute to increasing the economic activity on the region and value chains, since it is envisaged to involve 15-20 local subcontracting SMEs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All of the project's components are expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations.

It is required that the promoter ensures that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB' Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95689853
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190118
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT
Data sheet
UKRAINE GRAIN STORAGE AND EQUIPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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