TenneT South-West 380KV West

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Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project comprises the construction of the electricity transmission corridor connecting Borsselle to Rilland, in the south of Netherlands. It includes a new 380kV line from Borssele to Rilland substations, a new 380kV substation at Rilland, extension works at Borssele substation, as well as the works on the 150kV part of the same circuit.
The project will ensure compliance of the transmission network with the Grid Code in Netherlands, and so it will enable the transportation of energy also from onshore and offshore windfarms.
The 380kV transmission lines and substations of the investments fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment, where as other project schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for an Environmental Impact Assessment. According to the available information, one project scheme crosses a Natura 2000 designated site (site code NL3009016, Oosterschelde). The EIA(s) and the Appropriate Assessment(s) have been produced and they will be reviewed during appraisal. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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