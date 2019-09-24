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TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 4,500,000
Austria : € 25,500,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/04/2020 : € 4,500,000
7/04/2020 : € 25,500,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 350m European support to improve traffic flows around Amsterdam

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/04/2020
20190098
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
TTTECH AUTO AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 87 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project addresses one of the main trends that are driving the development activities in the automotive sector, namely the development of automated and connected vehicles. The loan will finance selected research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the production of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), as well as software autonomous driving technologies.

The project development activities concern: (i) software platform for the safe real-time execution of automated driving functions in autonomous driving systems; (ii) safety software that calculates a safe driving envelope; and iii) integrated computing platform for all vehicle domains and controls. The related investments will contribute to accelerate the deployment of automated vehicles in Europe, to consequently improve safety and sustainability of the automotive sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI investments to be carried out at the promoter's technical centres in Austria and Spain, without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The results of this RDI project are expected to contribute to the development of a more efficient and sustainable European transport system. Further details will be analysed during the due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions (EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU).

Related documents
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
17/12/2019 - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 350m European support to improve traffic flows around Amsterdam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
105396570
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190098
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125386831
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190098
Last update
17 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Austria, Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Data sheet
TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 350m European support to improve traffic flows around Amsterdam

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 350m European support to improve traffic flows around Amsterdam
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - TTTECH AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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