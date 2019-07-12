Renovables de la Ribera Wind Farm

Summary sheet
The project consists of the financing of a 111-megawatt (MW) wind farm and its associated infrastructure, located in the Spanish region of Navarra.
The present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spanish 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
The plant and its ancillary infrastructure (including the 220 kilovolts (kV) transmission line of approximately 13.4 km) are included in the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). An EIA was performed for the plant and another EIA was performed for the grid connection. The project, including the transmission line, has obtained its environmental permit in February 2017 (Declaracion de Impacto Ambiental). The project has leased all the land for the plant and obtained part of the rights of way for the transmission line. The remaining rights of way for the transmission line will be obtained either by negotiating with individual landowners or through the application of the expropriation procedure (the transmission line having received a Declaration of Public Utility from the relevant authority in February 2019). Adequate assessment of environmental and social aspects, including compliance with relevant EU directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be performed at the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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