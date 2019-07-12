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RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/11/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valtierra-Tudela
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 50m loan to Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Navarra to build new wind complex in Navarra

Summary sheet

Release date
12 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2019
20190097
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 104 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of a 111-megawatt (MW) wind farm and its associated infrastructure, located in the Spanish region of Navarra.

The present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spanish 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The plant and its ancillary infrastructure (including the 220 kilovolts (kV) transmission line of approximately 13.4 km) are included in the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). An EIA was performed for the plant and another EIA was performed for the grid connection. The project, including the transmission line, has obtained its environmental permit in February 2017 (Declaracion de Impacto Ambiental). The project has leased all the land for the plant and obtained part of the rights of way for the transmission line. The remaining rights of way for the transmission line will be obtained either by negotiating with individual landowners or through the application of the expropriation procedure (the transmission line having received a Declaration of Public Utility from the relevant authority in February 2019). Adequate assessment of environmental and social aspects, including compliance with relevant EU directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be performed at the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valtierra-Tudela
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 50m loan to Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Navarra to build new wind complex in Navarra

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valtierra-Tudela
Publication Date
12 Jul 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94829567
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Publication Date
12 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93968350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
12 Jul 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94273366
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151017763
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valtierra-Tudela
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Other links
Summary sheet
RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Data sheet
RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 50m loan to Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Navarra to build new wind complex in Navarra

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 50m loan to Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Navarra to build new wind complex in Navarra
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valtierra-Tudela
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENOVABLES DE LA RIBERA WIND FARM

Photogallery

EIB grants EUR 50m loan to Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Navarra to build new wind complex in Navarra
Renovables de la Ribera Wind Farm
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©Iberdrola

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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