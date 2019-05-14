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RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 71,176,715.35
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 71,176,715.35
Telecom : € 71,176,715.35
Signature date(s)
22/07/2021 : € 71,176,715.35
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Related EFSI register
21/02/2020 - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Related story
Dare to connect

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/07/2021
20190087
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
NEXERA SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 325 million (EUR 76 million)
PLN 1336 million (EUR 312 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rollout of a fibre to the home (FTTH) access network based on a passive optical network (PON) architecture in rural areas of central and north-eastern Poland. The network will be operated under an open access model and will pass around 530,000 households, businesses as well as other relevant public and private premises, including around 1,900 schools.

The project is fully in line with the Digital Single Market Strategy, stating that by 2025 all schools, transport hubs and main providers of public services as well as digitally intensive enterprises should have access to internet connections with download/upload speeds of 1 Gigabit per second to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project is located in a cohesion priority region and also supports a mid-cap company.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures. Moreover the promoter is planning to re-use as much as possible existing infrastructure to minimise the need for civil works. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC Directives).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
21/02/2020 - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123054288
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190087
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Publication Date
20 Feb 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
126978589
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190087
Last update
21 Feb 2020
Sector(s)
Telecom
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Related EFSI register
21/02/2020 - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Data sheet
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Related story
Dare to connect

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Dare to connect
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Related EFSI register
21/02/2020 - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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