RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND

Summary sheet
The project concerns the rollout of a fibre to the home (FTTH) access network based on a passive optical network (PON) architecture in rural areas of central and north-eastern Poland. The network will be operated under an open access model and will pass around 530,000 households, businesses as well as other relevant public and private premises, including around 1,900 schools.
The project is fully in line with the Digital Single Market Strategy, stating that by 2025 all schools, transport hubs and main providers of public services as well as digitally intensive enterprises should have access to internet connections with download/upload speeds of 1 Gigabit per second to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project is located in a cohesion priority region and also supports a mid-cap company.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures. Moreover the promoter is planning to re-use as much as possible existing infrastructure to minimise the need for civil works. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC Directives).
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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