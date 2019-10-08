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GALICIA PUBLIC R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Related press
Spain: Supporting innovation - EIB provides EUR 100m under the InnovFin programme to finance public sector research in Galicia

Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190066
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE GALICIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 205 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the co-financing of research and development activities performed by the University of Santiago de Compostela and the University of Vigo in the Autonomous Region of Galicia (Spain),during the period 2020-2023.

The project supports the Autonomous Region of Galicia in implementing its research and innovation strategy by strengthening academic research capacities at its two best performing public universities. The project promotes the European Research and Higher Education Areas and will provide job opportunities to young researchers in a region that currently suffers from high youth unemployment and brain drain. The project is in line with the objectives of the EU 2020 strategy, in particular the Horizon 2020 Programme and is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (Innovation & Skills).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns public research to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose and not expecting to materially change current R&D practices at these institutions. The project is not expected to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The project may include research activities on live animals for scientific purposes. The compliance of the promoter's standards and methodologies with Directive 2010/63/EU will be verified during the appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Other links
Related press
Spain: Supporting innovation - EIB provides EUR 100m under the InnovFin programme to finance public sector research in Galicia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123268165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190066
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241500453
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190066
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Data sheet
GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Related press
Spain: Supporting innovation - EIB provides EUR 100m under the InnovFin programme to finance public sector research in Galicia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Supporting innovation - EIB provides EUR 100m under the InnovFin programme to finance public sector research in Galicia
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GALICIA PUBLIC R&D

Photogallery

Supporting innovation in Spain: EIB provides EUR 100m under the InnovFin programme to finance public sector research in Galicia
Galicia Public R&D
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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