Galicia Public R&D

Summary sheet
The project concerns the co-financing of research and development activities performed by the University of Santiago de Compostela and the University of Vigo in the Autonomous Region of Galicia (Spain),during the period 2020-2023.
The project supports the Autonomous Region of Galicia in implementing its research and innovation strategy by strengthening academic research capacities at its two best performing public universities. The project promotes the European Research and Higher Education Areas and will provide job opportunities to young researchers in a region that currently suffers from high youth unemployment and brain drain. The project is in line with the objectives of the EU 2020 strategy, in particular the Horizon 2020 Programme and is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (Innovation & Skills).
The project concerns public research to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose and not expecting to materially change current R&D practices at these institutions. The project is not expected to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The project may include research activities on live animals for scientific purposes. The compliance of the promoter's standards and methodologies with Directive 2010/63/EU will be verified during the appraisal.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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