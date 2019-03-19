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KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Health : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2020 : € 50,000,000
16/10/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II

Summary sheet

Release date
19 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2019
20190049
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II
LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of small and medium-sized investments in the hospital infrastructure in the Federal State of Brandenburg in the 2019-2020 period.

This project will foster integrated territorial development in the health sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II
Publication Date
26 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90794917
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190049
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151576657
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190049
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II
Other links
Summary sheet
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II
Data sheet
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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