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UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/09/2019 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)
Related press
Belgium: Univercells boosted by EUR 20m European financing to accelerate the delivery of its vaccine portfolio

Summary sheet

Release date
9 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2019
20190016
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)
UNIVERCELLS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 49 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Univercells develops and commercializes modular bio-manufacturing equipment, aimed at producing vaccines and biosimilars in low and medium income countries. The project supports the company's research and development investments to develop a portfolio of four essential vaccines at affordable prices, high quality and large volumes.

The investment is expected to contribute to a sustainable growth of the promoter while maintaining or increasing its highly-skilled jobs in research and development (R&D). The project aims to increase the reach of several essential vaccines to a broader population.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D (process development, clinical studies, regulatory development/production capacity, etc.) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Univercells boosted by EUR 20m European financing to accelerate the delivery of its vaccine portfolio

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95863847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190016
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)
Data sheet
UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)
Related press
Belgium: Univercells boosted by EUR 20m European financing to accelerate the delivery of its vaccine portfolio

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Univercells boosted by EUR 20m European financing to accelerate the delivery of its vaccine portfolio
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERCELLS (IDFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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