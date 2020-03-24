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UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
9/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections
Related press
Ukraine: Lviv rolls out ten new trams with EIB support

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2020
20190001
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
UKRAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan for the financing of urban public transport investments in midsize and large municipalities in Ukraine. The project will support electric urban public transport schemes that aim at purchasing new rolling stock (trolleybuses, trams, metro coaches and electric buses) or rehabilitating the existing urban public transport infrastructure or extending it with new elements.

The schemes to be financed under the operation will improve the frequency and sustainability of public transport in medium and large Ukrainian cities and will have a positive effect on the economy of those cities. Moreover, they are expected to generate savings in user time, vehicle operating costs, road accident costs, local air/noise emissions, as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the expected shift of passengers from road to electric transport modes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of these sub-projects might be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the National EIA Law, which transposes the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. The environmental process followed for the individual sub-project and compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during individual sub-project allocation appraisals. Overall, the sub-projects should help the public transport systems gain or at least maintain model share and thereby promote sustainable urban transport outcomes.

The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement, as well as the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections
Related press
Ukraine: Lviv rolls out ten new trams with EIB support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Publication Date
29 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132026647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190001
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Data sheet
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections
Related press
Ukraine: Lviv rolls out ten new trams with EIB support

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: The EIB invests €640 million to improve infrastructure resilience, public transport and road connections
Related press
Ukraine: Lviv rolls out ten new trams with EIB support
Other links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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