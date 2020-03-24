UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II

Summary sheet
Framework loan for the financing of urban public transport investments in midsize and large municipalities in Ukraine. The project will support electric urban public transport schemes that aim at purchasing new rolling stock (trolleybuses, trams, metro coaches and electric buses) or rehabilitating the existing urban public transport infrastructure or extending it with new elements.
The schemes to be financed under the operation will improve the frequency and sustainability of public transport in medium and large Ukrainian cities and will have a positive effect on the economy of those cities. Moreover, they are expected to generate savings in user time, vehicle operating costs, road accident costs, local air/noise emissions, as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the expected shift of passengers from road to electric transport modes.
Some of these sub-projects might be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the National EIA Law, which transposes the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. The environmental process followed for the individual sub-project and compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during individual sub-project allocation appraisals. Overall, the sub-projects should help the public transport systems gain or at least maintain model share and thereby promote sustainable urban transport outcomes.
The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement, as well as the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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