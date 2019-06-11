MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the rollout of advanced broadband networks in Hungary. The new networks will enable broadband services up to 1 Gbps. The measures will include the upgrade of the existing TV cable network with the latest broadband technology as well as the further expansion of the Fibre-to-the-Home network. These measures will be implemented from 2019 to 2022.
The project will result in increasing the capacity, and therefore the speed and quality of service, of the promoter's fibre network in the country.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground cable/fibre roll-out) do not fall under the annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Asssessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out alongside existing transport infrastructures such as roads.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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