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MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 150,000,000
Telecom : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2019 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Related story
Infrastructure for an era of crisis

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2019
20180888
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
MAGYAR TELEKOM NYRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 371 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rollout of advanced broadband networks in Hungary. The new networks will enable broadband services up to 1 Gbps. The measures will include the upgrade of the existing TV cable network with the latest broadband technology as well as the further expansion of the Fibre-to-the-Home network. These measures will be implemented from 2019 to 2022.

The project will result in increasing the capacity, and therefore the speed and quality of service, of the promoter's fibre network in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground cable/fibre roll-out) do not fall under the annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Asssessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out alongside existing transport infrastructures such as roads.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
8 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95664783
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180888
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172474841
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180888
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Data sheet
MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Related story
Infrastructure for an era of crisis

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Infrastructure for an era of crisis
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM BROADBAND NETWORK EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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