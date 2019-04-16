VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Summary sheet
The project, structured as a framework loan, comprises the gradual purchase and putting into operation of around 3 200 new regional and urban public transport buses (different types), to eventually substitute the current old bus fleet of seven regional public transport operators.
The project will improve the quality of service of the bus network while contributing to the sustainability of public transportation and climate change mitigation. These aims are in line with the EIB's transport lending policy and EU and EIB objectives on climate action.
The purchase of new buses falls outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Although outside the present scope of the project, for any ancillary infrastructure or rapid charging stations, as well as other associated investments necessary for operation of the project, compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive will be required. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment (decrease in air pollution emissions) due to better fuel technology of the new buses; it is also going to improve energy efficiency due to the technologically advanced engines. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old buses will be further checked at appraisal, as well as all the other environmental aspects.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC)) as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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