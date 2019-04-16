VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

The purchase of new buses falls outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Although outside the present scope of the project, for any ancillary infrastructure or rapid charging stations, as well as other associated investments necessary for operation of the project, compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive will be required. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment (decrease in air pollution emissions) due to better fuel technology of the new buses; it is also going to improve energy efficiency due to the technologically advanced engines. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old buses will be further checked at appraisal, as well as all the other environmental aspects.