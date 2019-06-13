DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G

Summary sheet
The project concerns the investments for coverage expansion and capacity increase of the promoter's very high speed mobile broadband network in Germany and its evolution towards 5G services in view of the currently auctioned new 5G spectrum. The project will result in an increased population coverage up to 98% particularly due to specific measures along the rail tracks and the motorways. Also specific measures are included to prepare the launch of 5G services in 2019 such as deployments of 5G antenna systems as well as small cells and the installation of additional fibre connections to mobile towers.
The project will result in increasing the capacity, and therefore the speed and quality of service, of the promoter's mobile network in the country.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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