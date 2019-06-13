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DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 275,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 275,000,000
Telecom : € 275,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/10/2019 : € 275,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2019
20180869
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 275 million
EUR 863 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investments for coverage expansion and capacity increase of the promoter's very high speed mobile broadband network in Germany and its evolution towards 5G services in view of the currently auctioned new 5G spectrum. The project will result in an increased population coverage up to 98% particularly due to specific measures along the rail tracks and the motorways. Also specific measures are included to prepare the launch of 5G services in 2019 such as deployments of 5G antenna systems as well as small cells and the installation of additional fibre connections to mobile towers.

The project will result in increasing the capacity, and therefore the speed and quality of service, of the promoter's mobile network in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G
Publication Date
26 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94558149
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180869
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150389566
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180869
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G
Other links
Summary sheet
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G
Data sheet
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE NETWORK 5G

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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