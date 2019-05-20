Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 240,000,000
Energy : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/03/2020 : € 240,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports energy security

Summary sheet

Release date
20 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/03/2020
20180862
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
GASUNIE TRANSPORT SERVICES BV,NEDERLANDSE GASUNIE NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 502 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project entails the construction of a nitrogen plant in Zuidbroek in the Netherlands, to regulate the calorific value of the natural gas supplied by the promoter's network.

This plant will produce nitrogen, which will be compressed then blended with imported High Calorific Value gas (H-gas) and then injected as Low Calorific Value gas (L-gas) into the Dutch gas network, thus replicating the gas technical specifications used in the Netherlands and surrounding regions/countries and allowing for the reduction of supplies from the Groningen field. The main project components consists of air separation units to extract the nitrogen, compressing and cooling units, as well as of mixing stations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Tthe main potential impacts on the environment during construction concern the disturbance to communities, in particular the expected increase in traffic volume, as construction will take place concomitantly with the installation of a solar park and wind farms nearby. The technology to be used for the air separation units, which is the best technology available to produce nitrogen at high degree of purity level and in large quantities, is a cryogenic nitrogen production plant. This type of installation operates at very low temperatures and requires a large amount of energy/electricity. The project's carbon footprint will be assessed at the appraisal. The project does not fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). The promoter has also informed that the project is not located inside or in the vicinity of any Natura 2000 sites, and shall not have any impact on Natura 2000 sites as defined by the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively). At the appraisal the Bank will also request the competent authorities' confirmation that the project does not to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation. During the appraisal, the Bank will further assess the environmental risksaspects of the Project and confirm its alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation. This includes review of environmental permitting documentation and related environmental management measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports energy security

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Publication Date
9 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123616120
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180862
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Data sheet
GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports energy security

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports energy security
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications