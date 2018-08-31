RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING

Summary sheet
The project involves the demolition of an existing building and construction of a new building providing modern teaching and research facilities to support the continuing development of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and its St Stephen's campus in Dublin. The new project will enable the introduction of a new medical curriculum and the use of new pedagogical techniques to improve learning outcomes, create state-of-the-art research laboratories and consolidation of other departments and courses into RCSI's central campus.
The proposed project is designed to assist the Promoter to further enhance its capacity and readiness to contribute to human capital formation and to carry out research and development with beneficial effects for the knowledge economy in Ireland.
The Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to Urban Development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private entity not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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