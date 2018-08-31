Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 40,000,000
Services : € 11,200,000
Education : € 28,800,000
Signature date(s)
27/08/2019 : € 11,200,000
27/08/2019 : € 28,800,000
Other links
Related public register
24/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees EUR 40m support for RCSI campus investment

Summary sheet

Release date
18 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/08/2019
20180831
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING
ROYAL COLLEGE OF SURGEONS IN IRELAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 89 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the demolition of an existing building and construction of a new building providing modern teaching and research facilities to support the continuing development of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and its St Stephen's campus in Dublin. The new project will enable the introduction of a new medical curriculum and the use of new pedagogical techniques to improve learning outcomes, create state-of-the-art research laboratories and consolidation of other departments and courses into RCSI's central campus.

The proposed project is designed to assist the Promoter to further enhance its capacity and readiness to contribute to human capital formation and to carry out research and development with beneficial effects for the knowledge economy in Ireland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to Urban Development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private entity not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
24/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees EUR 40m support for RCSI campus investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING
Publication Date
24 Apr 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89947273
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180831
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING
Other links
Summary sheet
RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING
Data sheet
RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees EUR 40m support for RCSI campus investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees EUR 40m support for RCSI campus investment
Other links
Related public register
24/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI EDUCATION & RESEARCH BUILDING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications