SKANE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a new main hospital building, as well as the rehabilitation and refurbishment of some existing buildings of the Skåne University Hospital in Malmö.
The project supports the extension, rehabilitation and reconfiguration of the Malmö University Hospital in Skåne, the southernmost region in Sweden. The hospital is currently providing its services from buildings mostly erected in the sixties and seventies which are no longer suitable to provide modern healthcare service in an efficient manner. Therefore, the region's council approved a long term investment programme to i) provide for new facilities for the core medical services and ii) rehabilitate existing facilities for administrative purposes. The project involves the construction of two new buildings with a total of 106,000 m2 and the rehabilitation of about 8,000 m2 within the existing campus of the Malmö University hospital.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The promoter will be requested to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, as well as with Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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