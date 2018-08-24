Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 250,000,000
Services : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/07/2019 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Related EFSI register
22/07/2019 - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Related press
Italy: Juncker Plan - EIB lends EUR 250m to ENEA for research into clean fusion energy
Related story
How nuclear fusion will transform the world’s energy future

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2019
20180824
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
AGENZIA NAZIONALE PER LE NUOVE TECNOLOGIE L'ENERGIA E LO SVILUPPO ECONOMICO SOSTENIBILE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 626 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the design and construction of the Divertor Tokamak Test facility ("DTT"), a research infrastructure that is aimed at contributing to the realisation of fusion energy. This project includes the design and construction of a tokamak, which is a doughnut-shape device, where a set of magnetic fields confine the hydrogen isotopes mix, brought at 150 million degrees in the form of plasma, keeping it away from the wall of the plasma chamber. The divertor is the region of the tokamak, where the magnetic field lines are diverted in order to realise a 'channel' where plasma thermal power is conveyed and exhausted. This project will be realised in Frascati, (Lazio Region, central Italy) at an existing site of the Promoter.

The DTT will test the physics and technology of various alternative divertor concepts under plasma conditions that can be confidently extrapolated to Demonstration Fusion Power Plant ("DEMO"), hence bridging the gap between today's proof-of-principle experiments and DEMO. This project is a key milestone of the European Fusion Roadmap and it is planned to be developed in Italy over the 2018-2025 period.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU and no EIA is required in accordance with the requirements of the Directive. The project will be implemented on an existing site with another tokamak device already in operation. Therefore, the licensing process will be an upgrade of this already licensed site with suitable features. The process, including the assessment of potential environmental impacts and the environmental authorisation will be finalised later in the project implementation cycle. The Bank will further appraise the project and will confirm that the operation is in line with EU policy and legislation in the field of environment. The construction and operation of the project are not expected to have any significant impact on Natura 2000 or any other protected areas.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
20/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
22/07/2019 - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Italy: Juncker Plan - EIB lends EUR 250m to ENEA for research into clean fusion energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Publication Date
20 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92196284
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180824
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Publication Date
19 Jul 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
94427552
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180824
Last update
22 Jul 2019
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Related EFSI register
22/07/2019 - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Data sheet
ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Related press
Italy: Juncker Plan - EIB lends EUR 250m to ENEA for research into clean fusion energy
Related story
How nuclear fusion will transform the world’s energy future

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: Juncker Plan - EIB lends EUR 250m to ENEA for research into clean fusion energy
Related story
How nuclear fusion will transform the world’s energy future
Other links
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Related EFSI register
22/07/2019 - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications