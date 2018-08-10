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FAZUA (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 12,000,000
Industry : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/08/2019 : € 6,000,000
1/08/2019 : € 6,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZUA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: EU Investment Plan - EIB lends Fazua EUR 12 million

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/08/2019
20180810
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FAZUA (EGFF)
FAZUA GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 27 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Fazua is a Munich-based company that produces integrated pedelec drive systems for electric bicycles. The project concerns the Research and Development (R&D) activities for the development of the second generation of these systems, as well as capital expenditure for their development, testing, and assembly operations.

The project will help the promoter achieve its objective of developing a new generation of pedelec drive systems and support the expansion of the serial production.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory a Environmental Impact Assessment. The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. The Bank's Services will review during the project appraisal any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZUA (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EU Investment Plan - EIB lends Fazua EUR 12 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZUA (EGFF)
Publication Date
19 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91997920
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180810
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZUA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
FAZUA (EGFF)
Data sheet
FAZUA (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: EU Investment Plan - EIB lends Fazua EUR 12 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EU Investment Plan - EIB lends Fazua EUR 12 million
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAZUA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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